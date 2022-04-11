AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,627 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 116.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,771,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,486,000 after buying an additional 1,493,776 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AGCO by 11.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,567,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,552,000 after purchasing an additional 261,775 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in AGCO by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,070,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,766,000 after purchasing an additional 18,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AGCO by 4.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,119,000 after buying an additional 49,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in AGCO by 16.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 635,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,902,000 after acquiring an additional 87,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO opened at $135.97 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $108.56 and a 1 year high of $158.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.74%.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AGCO from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

In other AGCO news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $105,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $3,295,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGCO Company Profile (Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.