AG.L (LON:AG) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of AG.L (LON:AG – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has GBX 660 ($8.66) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 580 ($7.61).

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of AG.L in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AG.L from GBX 500 ($6.56) to GBX 517 ($6.78) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AG.L has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 586.75 ($7.70).

Get AG.L alerts:

AG.L Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver production in Mexico and is aggressively pursuing the development of its existing mineral property assets. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AG.L Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG.L and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.