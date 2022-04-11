AG.L (LON:AG) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of AG.L (LON:AG – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has GBX 660 ($8.66) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 580 ($7.61).
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of AG.L in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AG.L from GBX 500 ($6.56) to GBX 517 ($6.78) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AG.L has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 586.75 ($7.70).
