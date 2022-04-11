Advent Convertible and Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:AVK)

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

NYSE:AVK opened at $14.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.54. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.04 and a twelve month high of $19.91.

Get Advent Convertible and Income Fund alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,444,000 after acquiring an additional 55,069 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 19,367 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $625,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter.

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.