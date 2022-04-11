Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

NYSE AVK opened at $14.79 on Monday. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a one year low of $14.04 and a one year high of $19.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.54.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 12.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after acquiring an additional 55,069 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 434,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 27,082 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 96,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 35,955 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $951,000.

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

