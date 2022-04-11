Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.38 Billion

Analysts expect Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) to report $3.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.18 billion and the highest is $3.47 billion. Advance Auto Parts posted sales of $3.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full year sales of $11.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.25 billion to $11.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $11.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.60 billion to $12.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Advance Auto Parts.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.60%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share.

AAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.65.

NYSE:AAP opened at $225.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.29. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $181.24 and a 52-week high of $244.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 62.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAP. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 423.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

