Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Raised to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

ADEVF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Adevinta ASA in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Adevinta ASA from 155.00 to 125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Adevinta ASA from 211.00 to 140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank raised Adevinta ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised Adevinta ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.20.

Get Adevinta ASA alerts:

OTCMKTS ADEVF opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.41. Adevinta ASA has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $19.40.

Adevinta ASA operates as an online classifieds company in France, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 30 online classified marketplaces in generalist, real estate, cars, consumer goods, jobs, and other categories across a range of Websites and mobile applications in 16 countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adevinta ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adevinta ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.