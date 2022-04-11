AddLife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ADDLF) Downgraded to Hold at SEB Equities

SEB Equities downgraded shares of AddLife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ADDLF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of AddLife AB (publ) stock opened at 42.00 on Thursday. AddLife AB has a one year low of 35.29 and a one year high of 42.00.
AddLife AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)
