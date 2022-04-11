AddLife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ADDLF) Downgraded to Hold at SEB Equities

SEB Equities downgraded shares of AddLife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ADDLF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of AddLife AB (publ) stock opened at 42.00 on Thursday. AddLife AB has a one year low of 35.29 and a one year high of 42.00.

AddLife AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment, medical devices, and reagents primarily to healthcare system, research, colleges, and universities, as well as the food and pharmaceutical industries. The company operates in two segments, Labtech and Medtech. The Labtech segment offers products, solutions, and services in the areas of diagnostics, and biomedical research and laboratory equipment for haematology, pathology, point-of-care diagnostics, cell biology, genetics, microbiology, virology, molecular biology, clinical chemistry, immunology, consumables, and analytical instruments segments.

