Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adagene Inc. is a platform-driven, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the discovery and development of novel antibody-based cancer immunotherapies. Adagene Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Get Adagene alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Adagene from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

ADAG stock opened at $3.57 on Thursday. Adagene has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $20.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.30.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adagene in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adagene in the second quarter valued at about $298,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Adagene in the third quarter valued at about $851,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Adagene by 210.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,414,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,178,000 after purchasing an additional 959,259 shares in the last quarter. 20.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adagene (Get Rating)

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its lead product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb for cancer treatment; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adagene (ADAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adagene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adagene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.