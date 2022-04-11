Accenture plc (ACN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.97 on May 13th

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.97 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Accenture has a payout ratio of 32.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Accenture to earn $11.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.

NYSE ACN opened at $338.92 on Monday. Accenture has a 52 week low of $276.88 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $328.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.93.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.35.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total value of $580,692.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 318.9% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 90,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,356,000 after acquiring an additional 68,601 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

