ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Receives $29.09 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.09.

A number of analysts have commented on ACAD shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. lifted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 18th. HC Wainwright upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $28.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.18.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $130.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.44 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $93,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $35,723.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,042 shares of company stock valued at $167,600. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,352,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,256,000 after acquiring an additional 750,420 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,511,000 after acquiring an additional 143,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,951,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,420,000 after acquiring an additional 22,727 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,972,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 167.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,231,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,526,000 after acquiring an additional 771,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

