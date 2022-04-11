AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Holdings Cut by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,445 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,308,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634,888 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $272,868,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1,661.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,912,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 183.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,070,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV traded down $3.24 on Monday, reaching $171.72. 231,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,656,770. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.40. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.60.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $2,794,386.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,819 shares of company stock worth $16,155,094. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

