AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AB Volvo (publ) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.50.

OTCMKTS:VLVLY opened at $16.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.33. AB Volvo has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $27.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.86.

AB Volvo (publ) ( OTCMKTS:VLVLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 8.84%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AB Volvo will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.1187 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. AB Volvo (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.57%.

About AB Volvo (publ)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

