A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Insider Acquires £150.64 in Stock

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Rating) insider Jonathan David Kemp purchased 28 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 538 ($7.06) per share, with a total value of £150.64 ($197.56).

A.G. BARR stock opened at GBX 550 ($7.21) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 512.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 511.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of £616.16 million and a P/E ratio of 21.69. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a twelve month low of GBX 462.50 ($6.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 590 ($7.74).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.88%. A.G. BARR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.08%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAG. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on A.G. BARR from GBX 500 ($6.56) to GBX 517 ($6.78) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, A.G. BARR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 566.75 ($7.43).

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

