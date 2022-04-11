9,200 Shares in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAVE. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 5.3% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 6.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 265.0% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. 62.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SAVE opened at $26.25 on Monday. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.34 and a 200-day moving average of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.25. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 19.70% and a negative net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $987.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.61) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAVE shares. MKM Partners lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.36.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

