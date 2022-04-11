84,220 Shares in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 84,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,165,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,309,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $4,688,000. GFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,786,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.91% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.74) to €60.00 ($65.93) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on TotalEnergies from €59.00 ($64.84) to €56.00 ($61.54) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down previously from $72.00) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.86.
TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.544 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.21%.
TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.
