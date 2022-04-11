$83.65 Million in Sales Expected for Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) to report $83.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lannett’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $85.00 million and the lowest is $82.30 million. Lannett reported sales of $112.37 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lannett will report full year sales of $348.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $346.80 million to $350.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $348.05 million, with estimates ranging from $345.50 million to $350.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lannett.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). Lannett had a negative net margin of 70.98% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. The company had revenue of $86.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.

LCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lannett in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of LCI stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,850. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.86. Lannett has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $5.82. The firm has a market cap of $35.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.14.

In other Lannett news, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 99,500 shares of company stock worth $84,420. 14.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lannett by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 712,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705 shares during the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB lifted its holdings in Lannett by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Lannett during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lannett by 26.6% during the third quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 365,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 76,819 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lannett during the third quarter valued at about $754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

