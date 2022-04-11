$83.30 Million in Sales Expected for Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) will announce $83.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $88.10 million and the lowest is $78.50 million. Meridian Bioscience posted sales of $85.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full year sales of $321.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $319.80 million to $322.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $328.05 million, with estimates ranging from $325.50 million to $330.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Meridian Bioscience.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $88.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.75 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 19.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

In related news, EVP Lourdes Weltzien sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $512,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew S. Kitzmiller acquired 4,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.87 per share, with a total value of $100,176.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 68.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 120.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 24,635 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the third quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the third quarter valued at about $251,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VIVO traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.43. The company had a trading volume of 425,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,736. Meridian Bioscience has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $28.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.34.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

