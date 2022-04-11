8,108 Shares in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AZN. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 132.7% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1,578.8% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 20.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $71.14 on Monday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $48.96 and a 12 month high of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $220.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 508.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.77.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 1,378.67%.

AZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. DZ Bank raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($118.03) to £110 ($144.26) in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($137.70) to £115 ($150.82) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,780.83.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

