$8.34 Million in Sales Expected for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2022

Analysts expect GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GPGet Rating) to report sales of $8.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.00 million and the highest is $10.67 million. GreenPower Motor reported sales of $4.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full-year sales of $20.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.40 million to $23.09 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $67.36 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $94.72 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GreenPower Motor.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GPGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 63.85% and a negative return on equity of 29.54%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GP. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of GreenPower Motor from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of GreenPower Motor in a report on Friday, February 11th. Roth Capital raised shares of GreenPower Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenPower Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,146,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,934,000 after purchasing an additional 77,770 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 2,163.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 333,452 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in GreenPower Motor by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 189,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 23,497 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in GreenPower Motor by 3,278.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 74,252 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $708,000. 19.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GreenPower Motor stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.70. The company had a trading volume of 9,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,244. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 5.33. GreenPower Motor has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $21.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.52.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a suite of high-floor and low-floor electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans, double decker buses, and a cab and chassis.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GreenPower Motor (GP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP)

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.