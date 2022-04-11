$8.34 Million in Sales Expected for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) This Quarter

Analysts expect GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) to report sales of $8.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.00 million and the highest is $10.67 million. GreenPower Motor reported sales of $4.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full-year sales of $20.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.40 million to $23.09 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $67.36 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $94.72 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GreenPower Motor.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 63.85% and a negative return on equity of 29.54%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GP. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of GreenPower Motor from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of GreenPower Motor in a report on Friday, February 11th. Roth Capital raised shares of GreenPower Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenPower Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,146,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,934,000 after purchasing an additional 77,770 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 2,163.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 333,452 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in GreenPower Motor by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 189,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 23,497 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in GreenPower Motor by 3,278.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 74,252 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $708,000. 19.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GreenPower Motor stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.70. The company had a trading volume of 9,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,244. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 5.33. GreenPower Motor has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $21.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.52.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a suite of high-floor and low-floor electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans, double decker buses, and a cab and chassis.

