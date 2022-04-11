$754.34 Million in Sales Expected for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) to post sales of $754.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $742.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $769.10 million. FLEETCOR Technologies reported sales of $608.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover FLEETCOR Technologies.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $802.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.85 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share.

FLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.13.

FLT opened at $250.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. FLEETCOR Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $200.78 and a fifty-two week high of $295.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $239.44 and its 200 day moving average is $239.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLT. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 628.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FLEETCOR Technologies (FLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.