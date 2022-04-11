73,364 Shares in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 73,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Morphic by 9.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,590,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,063,000 after buying an additional 136,795 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morphic by 37.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,339,000 after purchasing an additional 116,888 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Morphic by 9.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 301,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,076,000 after purchasing an additional 24,785 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morphic by 10.0% in the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 270,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,336,000 after purchasing an additional 24,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of Morphic by 66.7% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,160,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MORF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Morphic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Morphic from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Morphic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Morphic from $102.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

In other Morphic news, insider Bruce Rogers sold 10,000 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $410,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morphic stock opened at $40.67 on Monday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.90 and a 1 year high of $68.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.98.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.14. Morphic had a negative net margin of 482.71% and a negative return on equity of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $9.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

