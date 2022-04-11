675 Shares in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Acquired by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.6% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.4% during the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 11,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,893,000. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

APD stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $251.24. 22,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,456,481. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $242.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.73.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.