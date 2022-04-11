6,675 Shares in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Acquired by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after buying an additional 1,160,015 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,912,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Smith & Nephew by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,239,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,832,000 after purchasing an additional 84,495 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Smith & Nephew by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Smith & Nephew by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Redburn Partners upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,376 ($18.05) to GBX 1,442 ($18.91) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $515.00.

Shares of NYSE:SNN opened at $31.98 on Monday. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $44.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.94.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.288 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%.

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

