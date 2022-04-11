6,617 Shares in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 613.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,799,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,374 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 365.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,171,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,455 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 383.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth $387,000. Finally, Applied Research Investments LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.1% during the third quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 170,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE CP opened at $75.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.01. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $64.37 and a 1 year high of $84.22.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.10%.
CP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.
Canadian Pacific Railway Profile (Get Rating)
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canadian Pacific Railway (CP)
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.