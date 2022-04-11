639,714 Shares in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 639,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Francisco Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in E2open Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $437,181,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in E2open Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $330,504,000. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its position in E2open Parent by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 24,968,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,145,342 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in E2open Parent by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,235,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,960,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in E2open Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,237,000.

E2open Parent stock opened at $7.74 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.94. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

E2open Parent ( NYSE:ETWO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 52.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $137.00 million for the quarter.

ETWO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Colliers Securities raised shares of E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.70.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

