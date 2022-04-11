6,182 Shares in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,182 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Independent Bank by 4.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Independent Bank by 0.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Independent Bank by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 3.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

In other Independent Bank news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $84,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Scott Smith sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $77,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,450 shares of company stock worth $289,425 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INDB opened at $77.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12-month low of $68.14 and a 12-month high of $93.52.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $151.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.31 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 9.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.89%.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

