60,222 Shares in ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) Purchased by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 60,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $289,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on FORG. Cowen cut their price objective on ForgeRock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on ForgeRock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of FORG traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,454. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.23. ForgeRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that ForgeRock, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ForgeRock Company Profile

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

