$532.00 Million in Sales Expected for Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) will post sales of $532.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $546.10 million and the lowest is $523.60 million. Argo Group International posted sales of $510.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full year sales of $2.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($2.73). Argo Group International had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARGO. Raymond James lowered Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Compass Point upgraded Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Argo Group International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Argo Group International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Argo Group International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.38.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,256,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,121,000 after buying an additional 56,764 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Argo Group International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,167,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Argo Group International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,486,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,392,000 after purchasing an additional 37,442 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Argo Group International by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,181,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,635,000 after purchasing an additional 297,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Argo Group International by 47,946.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 946,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,427,000 after purchasing an additional 944,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARGO traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.07. The stock had a trading volume of 144,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,031. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Argo Group International has a fifty-two week low of $36.37 and a fifty-two week high of $61.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.10%.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

