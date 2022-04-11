51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 51job from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get 51job alerts:

Shares of JOBS stock opened at $60.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.92. 51job has a 12 month low of $43.19 and a 12 month high of $79.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of 51job by 67.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in 51job in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,363,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in 51job by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,684,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,414,000 after buying an additional 263,177 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in 51job by 373.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 769,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,667,000 after buying an additional 607,089 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in 51job in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $608,000. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 51job (Get Rating)

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.