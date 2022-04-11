$479.36 Million in Sales Expected for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) to announce $479.36 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for PTC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $470.60 million to $485.24 million. PTC reported sales of $461.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC will report full year sales of $1.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PTC.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $457.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.88 million. PTC had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

PTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of PTC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.11.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $103.50 on Monday. PTC has a fifty-two week low of $100.60 and a fifty-two week high of $153.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.15.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total transaction of $434,966.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total transaction of $580,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 365.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,221,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,329,000 after buying an additional 2,530,102 shares during the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 4,368,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,183,000 after buying an additional 1,175,464 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,313,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,089,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,204,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,105,000 after buying an additional 830,313 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

