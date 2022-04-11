46,587 Shares in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 46,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MiMedx Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,400,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,845,000 after acquiring an additional 181,074 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,275,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,729,000 after buying an additional 105,089 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 420.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in MiMedx Group during the 3rd quarter worth $4,800,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in MiMedx Group during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on MiMedx Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy R. Wright sold 61,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $262,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy R. Wright sold 45,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $221,669.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 180,175 shares of company stock worth $833,438. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDXG stock opened at $4.62 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average is $5.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.91. The company has a market cap of $519.10 million, a P/E ratio of -30.80 and a beta of 1.92. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $8.69.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

