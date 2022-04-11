$45.37 Million in Sales Expected for Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) will announce sales of $45.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aterian’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $50.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.05 million. Aterian posted sales of $48.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aterian will report full-year sales of $264.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $262.53 million to $265.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $317.59 million, with estimates ranging from $300.90 million to $334.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aterian.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.20. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 42.93% and a negative net margin of 94.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

ATER has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on Aterian from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Aterian from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Aterian from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

In other Aterian news, insider Yaniv Zion Sarig sold 166,127 shares of Aterian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $445,220.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATER. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Aterian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Aterian by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Aterian by 3,180.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 14,790 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Aterian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATER traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.04. 19,686,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,947,935. The stock has a market cap of $250.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.71. Aterian has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $30.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.88.

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. The company provides Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

