$432.71 Million in Sales Expected for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) will report $432.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $434.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $429.50 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment reported sales of $43.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 904%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.93). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 29.56% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $516.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($5.13) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSGE shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

NYSE MSGE traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.78. The company had a trading volume of 6,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.48. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $60.26 and a fifty-two week high of $95.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSGE. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,173,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,230,000 after acquiring an additional 532,859 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,795,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,464,000 after acquiring an additional 465,480 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 926,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,302,000 after acquiring an additional 280,477 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 793,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,635,000 after acquiring an additional 366,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 639,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,480,000 after acquiring an additional 202,056 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

