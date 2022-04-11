$40.22 Million in Sales Expected for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) will report $40.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.90 million to $53.00 million. Blueprint Medicines reported sales of $21.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full-year sales of $192.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $173.20 million to $212.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $352.89 million, with estimates ranging from $253.00 million to $546.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($4.73). The company had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.14 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 31.04% and a negative net margin of 357.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 213.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.53) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on BPMC. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.64.

In other news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 2,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $133,673.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Alan Goldberg acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.98 per share, with a total value of $299,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,575 shares of company stock worth $677,614. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,199,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,979 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3,407.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 950,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,827,000 after buying an additional 923,577 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,351,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 65.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,717,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,542,000 after buying an additional 681,246 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 763.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,098,000 after buying an additional 473,445 shares during the period.

BPMC stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.59. 1,041,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,825. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.22. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $53.26 and a 1-year high of $117.86.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

