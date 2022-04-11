3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Position Lifted by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,352 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in 3M by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 55,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in 3M by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in 3M by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its position in 3M by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its position in 3M by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on MMM shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.40.

NYSE:MMM opened at $149.81 on Monday. 3M has a one year low of $139.74 and a one year high of $208.95. The stock has a market cap of $85.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.23.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.49 dividend. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.89%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

