37,104 Shares in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,104 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 5.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,170,506 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $211,060,000 after acquiring an additional 104,254 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 10.3% during the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $138,612,000 after acquiring an additional 133,515 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 113.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,288,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $125,221,000 after acquiring an additional 685,199 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 0.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 4.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 734,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,438,000 after buying an additional 32,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

CRI stock opened at $88.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.41 and a 12 month high of $116.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.55.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is 38.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Carter’s from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wedbush upgraded Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carter’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.71.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

