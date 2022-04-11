$3.81 Million in Sales Expected for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) to post sales of $3.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100,000.00 and the highest is $7.51 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $19.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.80 million to $32.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $39.39 million, with estimates ranging from $12.60 million to $66.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 458.77% and a negative return on equity of 85.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADMP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,561 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 19,691 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 47,774 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 735.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,573 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 192,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,750. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.75.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

