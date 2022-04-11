2,670 Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Purchased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,670 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of HP by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in HP by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,012 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 41.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 956 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.07.

In other HP news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,939 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $329,312.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $1,891,516.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 126,451 shares of company stock worth $4,540,867. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $38.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.71. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

