2,351 Shares in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.73.

Shares of AVY opened at $175.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $156.51 and a fifty-two week high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.92 and its 200-day moving average is $199.45.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.02). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

