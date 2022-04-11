$227.20 Million in Sales Expected for Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) will report sales of $227.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings. Cumulus Media posted sales of $201.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full year sales of $999.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $986.70 million to $1.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cumulus Media.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.20. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 1.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

CMLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Cumulus Media from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cumulus Media in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cumulus Media presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Shares of CMLS stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 24,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,962. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.26 million, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Cumulus Media has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $14.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.39.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMLS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $374,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the second quarter valued at about $498,000. Zazove Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 0.3% in the third quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,022,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 13.0% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 29,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the period. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

