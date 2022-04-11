2,252 Shares in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 64.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 45.9% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

NYSE BDX opened at $275.42 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $235.13 and a 52-week high of $280.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $78.43 billion, a PE ratio of 47.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.65.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.21%.

In other news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total transaction of $228,499.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,868,516 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $310.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.