$219.33 Million in Sales Expected for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) to announce sales of $219.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Perficient’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $218.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $219.99 million. Perficient reported sales of $169.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Perficient will report full-year sales of $929.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $919.40 million to $938.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Perficient.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Perficient had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $214.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Perficient’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRFT. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Perficient in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. TheStreet cut Perficient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Perficient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

NASDAQ PRFT traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,847. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.00. Perficient has a twelve month low of $62.14 and a twelve month high of $153.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.37, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.51.

In other Perficient news, Director Gary Wimberly bought 399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Perficient by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,940 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $27,578,000 after buying an additional 26,759 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Perficient by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Perficient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,032,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Perficient by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,825 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Perficient by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,900 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

