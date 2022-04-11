2,102 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Bought by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,102 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,989,686,000 after purchasing an additional 225,224 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 60,085 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after buying an additional 9,488 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 7.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 77,121 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,749,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart stock traded down $1.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $155.60. The stock had a trading volume of 281,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,145,199. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.01 and a 1 year high of $158.41. The stock has a market cap of $431.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.54.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.90%.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.25.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total transaction of $1,330,675.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,237,930 in the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

