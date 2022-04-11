$21.04 Million in Sales Expected for Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) to announce sales of $21.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.07 million and the lowest is $21.00 million. Luna Innovations reported sales of $26.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Luna Innovations will report full year sales of $109.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $109.00 million to $109.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $124.81 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Luna Innovations.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $24.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

LUNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Luna Innovations in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUNA. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 24,842 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Luna Innovations by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,906,639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,092,000 after acquiring an additional 12,073 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Luna Innovations by 427.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,767 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 20,067 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Luna Innovations by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,769 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Finally, Avenir Corp increased its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 129,410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 51.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LUNA traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.63. 100,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.15. The company has a market cap of $214.14 million, a P/E ratio of 169.00 and a beta of 1.13. Luna Innovations has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $12.99.

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers optical test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enables full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg gratings (FBGs), long period FBGs, and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

