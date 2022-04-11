2,055 Shares in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Bought by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Redwood Trust in the third quarter worth about $87,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Redwood Trust in the third quarter worth about $130,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Redwood Trust in the third quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Redwood Trust in the third quarter worth about $134,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RWT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,332. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.97. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.37.

Redwood Trust ( NYSE:RWT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 55.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.82%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RWT. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.57.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

