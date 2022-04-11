2,049 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Bought by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,049 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,795,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,265,797,000 after buying an additional 314,932 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 8.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,970,803,000 after buying an additional 2,628,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,284,577 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,770,379,000 after buying an additional 355,101 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,105,472 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,878,713,000 after buying an additional 380,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 13.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,809,107,000 after buying an additional 1,247,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.72.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,568 shares of company stock worth $5,461,472. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DIS traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $131.35. The stock had a trading volume of 280,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,632,828. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $128.38 and a 12 month high of $190.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $239.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

