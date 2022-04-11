1,987 Shares in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the third quarter worth $37,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the third quarter worth $60,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $109.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.46. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.16 and a 1 year high of $158.00.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $635.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.51 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENTG. KeyCorp began coverage on Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.70.

In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total transaction of $1,616,100.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $120,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,257 shares of company stock worth $6,606,256. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

