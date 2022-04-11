$190.40 Million in Sales Expected for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) will report $190.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $188.00 million to $194.30 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp reported sales of $185.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full year sales of $788.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $783.00 million to $796.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $854.28 million, with estimates ranging from $838.70 million to $870.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.31 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 76,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.35. 20,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,649. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.93. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $33.33 and a 52-week high of $47.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

