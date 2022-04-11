$154.74 Million in Sales Expected for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) to announce sales of $154.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $135.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $174.33 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors posted sales of $50.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 205.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full year sales of $835.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $770.00 million to $952.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $944.38 million, with estimates ranging from $862.00 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.50. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $173.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.06 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHO. Barclays lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.71.

Shares of SHO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.87. The company had a trading volume of 49,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,031,063. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 180.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $13.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth $98,289,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,840,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,319,000 after buying an additional 924,037 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,161,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,219,000 after buying an additional 260,271 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 341,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 48,668 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

