1,381 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,381 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,774 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

In other news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $566,339.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,086. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on EOG shares. Bank of America lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.18.

EOG Resources stock opened at $126.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $74.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.79. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $127.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.68.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

About EOG Resources (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.